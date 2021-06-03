Foley Man Electrocuted in Power Line Accident In Northern MN

AUDUBON, Minn. (KFGO) - Authorities say a Foley man died in an accident in the parking lot of TEAM Industries in Audubon, Minnesota.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office received a report of equipment touching a power line.

Emergency crews found a Northern Metal Recycling semi-truck parked in the parking lot with the hydraulic bed extension resting against an overhead power line.

The driver of the truck, 43-year-old Joseph Boyle, was dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

KFGO contributed to this story.

 

