Florence Mary (Hoeschen) Welters-Ziwicki, 98, Royalton

February 14, 1923 - May 12, 2021

Florence Mary (Hoeschen) Welters-Ziwicki, 98-year-old resident of Royalton, MN passed away on May 12 at the Good Shepherd Nursing home in Sauk Rapids. Funeral services will be Monday, May 17 at 11:30 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:30 Monday at the church. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

Florence was born in Freeport, MN to William and Mary (Linn) Hoeschen. She married Vincent Welters on April 22, 1944 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport, MN. After Vincent's death on 1967, Florence married Simon Ziwicki on August 8, 1970 in Royalton, MN. Throughout Florence's life she was a homemaker, wonderful seamstress and crafter - especially her Mr. and Mrs. Santa's and quilts. She loved to bake anything sweet and also play Bingo and Yahtzee. She worked at Karlinski's Hardware in Royalton and worked 40+ years at Treasure City in Royalton with duties that included co-owner, manager and clerk until her retirement.

Florence is survived by her children, Ruth (Robert) Janski of Rice, Linda (Ralph) Janski of Sartell, Neil (Fran) Welters of Springfield, IL, Connie (Alphonse) Sobania of Foley, Glen (Theresa) Welters of Cushing and 16 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Vincent H. Welters (Feb 1967), Simon Zwicki (Aug 1998); her parents; daughter, Kaylene Welters (Oct 2, 1956); brothers, Louis Hoeschen, Lambert Hoeschen; sisters, Esther Hoeschen, Ida Spaeth and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the St. Croix Hospice or the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton.