Flood Warnings Issued in Morrison, Mille Lacs Counties

UNDATED -- A Flood Warning has been issued for southern Morrison County until 9:45 a.m.

The National Weather Service says there is a widespread area of five to eight inches of rain that fell in the areas of Little Falls, Pierz, Swanville and Genola.

The National Weather Service is reporting an 8.60-inch rainfall total one mile southwest of Little Falls. The was also a 6.88-inch rainfall total six miles north of Royalton.

Law enforcement says a few roads across the county are still closed due to flooding.

Flooding of creeks, streams, and low lying areas continues.

Meanwhile, a Flash Flood Warning has also been issued for central Mille Lacs County until 7:15 a.m.

Three inches of rain fell in a two hour period in the area of Milaca and Bock.