December 13, 1928 - July 3, 2025

Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Lorraine Marie Lapos, 96 year old resident of Flensburg, passed away on Thursday, July 3rd at Highland Senior Living. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, July 12th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN with Father Ben Kociemba and Father Jimmy Joseph. The visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service. The burial will be held in the church cemetery. A Rosary will be said at 8:45 A.M.

Lorraine was born on August 23rd, 1928 to the late Mary (Piehowski) and Alex Kulus. She grew up on the family farm and helped her parents during World War II. In her teenage years, she worked at the Ben Franklin store. Lorraine was united in marriage to Ben Lapos on June 17th, 1947, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN. The couple made their home in Flensburg, where they raised their four children. Lorraine dedicated many years of her life to serving her community as a dietary assistant at St. Otto’s Care Center and St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She also enjoyed her time working as a seamstress at Munsingwear.

Lorraine enjoyed gardening in her big flowerbeds and baking many treats for her family and friends. She was an avid seamstress and made many dish towels. She was a faithful soul, serving as president of the Rosary Society and the church choir at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was also the president of the Flensburg Sports Club. Her greatest joy came from being surrounded by her family, especially her cherished grandchildren, with whom she created countless loving memories.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jane (Paul) Doroff of OR , Ronald Lapos of FL, Sharon (Dennis) Kedrowski of Royalton, and LuAnn Morrow of Andover; her 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is proceded in death by her husband, Ben Lapos; her parents; brothers, Alex Kulus Jr., Bernard Kulus, Leonard Kulus, and Louis Kulus; sisters, Dorothy Czech, Eleanor Chock, Josephine Dzieweczynski, Adeline Dzieweczynski, Mary Lou Rutz, and Caroline Gwost.