Five Vehicle Crash in Elk River Injures Five People on Thursday

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Five people were hurt in a five-vehicle crash in Elk River Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 169 at School Street around 8:40 a.m.

Troopers say all five vehicles were southbound on the highway when they collided at the intersection. Three drivers and two passengers were hurt.

One of the drivers, 52-year-old Scott Bemis of Milaca, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Bemis' car, 38-year-old Tyler Johnson of Milaca, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of a 2nd car, 28-year-old Cyndal Norman of Princeton suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

And, the driver of a third car, 60-year-old Roberto Willson of Mora, and his passenger, 52-year-old Jennifer Willson both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

