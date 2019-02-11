Five People Killed in Wisconsin In Weekend Snowmobile Crashes

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) -- Five people have died in weekend snowmobile crashes in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the crashes happened Friday and Saturday in Calumet, Dunn, Langlade, Iron and Forest counties. In western Wisconsin, a 28-year-old rural Boyceville man died when he apparently lost control of his snowmobile and crashed on a Dunn County trail Saturday. A 41-year-old woman was killed Saturday night when her snowmobile collided with a car in Langlade County.

In Calumet County, a snowmobiler on Lake Winnebago struck a snowbank or ice crack and flipped over Saturday afternoon. In Forest County, a passenger was thrown from a snowmobile on Lake Pickerel and struck by a second snowmobile Saturday night.

In northern Wisconsin, the Iron County Sheriff's Office says a 43-year-old woman died after her snowmobile collided with a semi Friday.