Five People From St. Joseph Hurt in Crash

ZUMBROTA (WJON News) -- Five people from St. Joseph were hurt in a crash in southeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 52 in Goodhue County near Zumbrota.

Thirty-seven-year-old Noel Ness was driving the car going north when it left the road and rolled.

Ness was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester with non-life-threatening injuries.

His four passengers, 14-year-old Candice Guches of St. Joseph, 10-year-old Trentin Guches of St. Joseph, 14-year-old Kaylee Ness of St. Joseph, 40-year-old Jared Truman of St. Joseph were all taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester with non-life-threatening injuries.

