FitBit Rash is a Real Thing

FITBIT RASH IS REAL

Is it just my imagination? Or am I allergic to the FitBit I just bought? I purchased a Fitbit Charge 4...I may have made an error in choosing this one, rather than buying the special edition Charge 4, as the band is woven and might have worked better with my sensitive skin.

FITBIT RASH SYMPTOMS

If you have any of the following, that new rash on your wrist where you've been wearing your Fitbit could be the cause.

Swelling

Burning

Bumps

Blisters

Rash

Scaly Skin

If you notice a rash from your Fitbit, you may want to see a Dermatologist to make sure that you aren't allergic to your Fitbit. It's possible that your rash could become infected, and in that case, it's important to contact your Dermatologist as soon as possible, especially if you end up having a fever.

FITBIT RECOMMENDATIONS IF YOU GET A RASH

According to an article I found at BHSkin.com If you develop a rash from your Fitbit, FitBit recommends removing it from your wrist to give it a break from the new device. They recommend removing the device for several days to make sure the rash disappears. If you put the watch back on, the rash will most likely return, so they then recommend treating the rash outright.

HOW TO TREAT THE RASH

You should always keep your Fitbit clean and wear it loosely most of the time on your wrist. Protect your skin with a moisturizer as well. Apparently this is a really important step and you should find a moisturizer that contains lipids, glycerine and ceramides. They help lock in moisture and keep bad bacteria out.

STOP THE ITCHING

So my left wrist is red, and itchy and driving me crazy. I just spent all this money on a FitBit for myself for Christmas, so now what? Hydrocortisone Cream is popular to stop itching. They say it's BAD to scratch the itch, because when you scratch you damage the skin and can leave it susceptible to infections. Calamine lotion was also recommended. Put that on before putting your Fitbit on, and maybe this will help with the rash. Sure seems like a lot of work just to wear a little Fitbit everywhere you go.

IS IT WORTH IT?

This is something you'll have to decide. I've only had my Fitbit for a few days, and it's probably my own fault that I have a rash. I think I put it on too tight, so read the instructions from the start, and you may never have this problem.