The DNR is Increasing Walleye Limits on Mille Lacs Lake

GARRISON (WJON News) -- Good news for anglers who like to catch walleye on Mille Lacs Lake.

Starting Saturday, the daily bag limit for walleye will increase to three fish.

Anglers will be able to keep up to three fish 17 inches or longer, with only one longer than 20 inches.

The new bag limit will be in effect until November 30th.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says as of the end of July, anglers harvested just over 23% of the state's allocation of 113,600 pounds of walleye due to a slow bite.

The DNR says the slow bite was because of an abundance of forage in the lake from strong yellow perch and cisco hatches the previous year.

The slow bite contributed to fewer anglers fishing the lake this summer, and as a result, led to a smaller overall harvest.

