First Winter Weather Advisory of the Season in Minnesota

GRAND FORKS (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northwestern corner of Minnesota.

The advisory will be in effect through 1:00 p.m. Friday.

Further west in North Dakota, a Winter Storm Warning remains in place.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Jake Beitlich says the cold air arrives Thursday night:

"We are going to dabble into winter for a little bit across the northwest part of the state. Up by Thief River Falls, they could see a few inches of accumulation on the grass."

Beitlich says a weaker system is expected to bring light snow to many areas of the state on Saturday, but it won't be enough to stick around.

