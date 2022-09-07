Fire Risk Prompts Polaris Stop Ride/Stop Sale

Even though we aren't even half way through September, you can bet snowmobile enthusiasts are chomping at the bit for that first ridable snowfall day. According to the Farmer's Almanac, that day may not be far off.

According to FOX 9 News, Medina based snowmobile manufacturer, Polaris recommends that you take your Polaris machine in to your local dealer and have it checked out for this potential fire hazard.

Evidently, after these Polaris models has been stored for a length of time, there could be a problem with degraded fuel left in the tank causing a potential fire hazard.

If the Polaris sled you own is a 2021-2023 MATRYX , 2015-2022 AXYS or a select 2013-2014 Trail performance (Pro-Ride) model Polaris snowmobile there could be a danger of fuel vapors igniting inside the tank under certain conditions.

The Stop Ride/Stop Sale issued by Polaris affects almost a quarter million Polaris snowmobiles around the world. Polaris has had 30 reports of fuel tank ruptures in these machines with 16 fires and one injury.

Sounds like Polaris is figuring out how to make things right with the current owners of these sleds. According to a statement from Polaris they are "currently evaluating a comprehensive action plan to correct this concern at no cost to consumers."

If you are the owner of one of these Polaris snowmobiles, Polaris should be contacting you once they have a fix-it plan in place and they strongly recommend that these sled owners NOT attempt to fix the problem themselves. Leave it to the professionals.

