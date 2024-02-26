Fire on SCSU Campus Sunday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - No one was hurt in a fire Sunday in the basement of Garvey Commons at St. Cloud State University.
St. Cloud Fire Department officials say they responded to a report of fire alarms sounding and the sprinkler system in operation in the basement of the building at 577 1st Avenue South.
Get our free mobile app
The building had been evacuated by the time fire crews had arrived.
Fire crews found the sprinklers had controlled the fire. The sprinklers were shut down and the burned material was removed.
Officials say the fire was contained to the room it started in, due to the double-headed sprinkler system.
The fire is under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Menards Fined For Docking Worker Pay
- Local Colleges Among State's Most Expensive
- Xcel Retires Unit of Sherco Power Plant
LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.
Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson