Fire Near St. Joseph Claims Shop, Eight Semi-Trucks

Photo: Stearns County Sheriff

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - A repair shop is a complete loss after a fire near St. Joseph on Tuesday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received the call of a structure fire at 13266 Collegeville Road (Huls Brothers Trucking) in St. Wendel Township, about 4 miles West of St. Joseph at 4:10 Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the shop, with about eight semi-trucks parked inside, was completely engulfed in flames.

An employee says smoke was coming from one of the trucks in the shop; he ran to get a fire extinguisher, but the smoke was too thick to safely re-enter the building.

The St. Joseph Fire Department requested assistance from the Avon, Albany, Cold Spring, Rockville, St. John’s University, and St. Stephen Fire Departments before the fire was under control.

The shop and semi-trucks are a complete loss, and the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshall.

