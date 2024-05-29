Fire Destroys Rockville Home on Saturday

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- Two people were able to get out safely, but their house is considered a total loss after a fire on Saturday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called out to the 31000 block of Goldfinch Lane in the city of Rockville just before 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies arrived to find the house fully engulfed.

The sheriff's office says the owners, 50-year-old Scott Bailey and 48-year-old Jessica Hill were able to get out of the home safely.

Several fire departments assisted the Rockville Fire Department, including Cold Spring, St. Augusta, Waite Park, and St. Cloud.

The house is determined to be a complete loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

