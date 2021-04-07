Fire Destroys Detached Garage Near Cold Spring

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP -- Fire destroyed a detached garage in Stearns County's Wakefield Township early Wednesday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a passerby saw the garage on fire in the 17000 block of County Road 83 near Rich Spring Golf Club at around 2:00 a.m. The passerby called 911 and alerted the homeowner, Patricia Stalboerger.

Stalboerger evacuated her home because the garage was fully engulfed and is only 20 feet from her home.

Cold Spring, Richmond, and Rockville Fire Departments responded to contain the fire and put out the flames.

The cause of the blaze is unknown and the garage is considered a total loss.