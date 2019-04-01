Fire Destroys Car, Damages Home Near Clearwater

CLEARWATER -- A car fire damages a home near Clearwater. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday at a home along County Road 44 in Lynden Township, about three miles east of Clearwater.

Twenty-three-year-old Lindsay Voigt says her car, a 2005 Ford Taurus, was on fire and parked about 10 feet away from the home. She says she had been driving home from Pierz when she noticed that her vehicle was acting up. By the time she got home the vehicle was smoking and started on fire. When emergency crews arrived the car was fully engulfed.

The car is a total loss, and the house sustained substantial damage to the siding as it was damaged from the heat of the fire.

There were no injuries.

