Fire Destroys Barn Near Holdingford

HOLDINGFORD -- A barn near Holdingford was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received multiple calls just after 4:00 a.m. for the fire on County Road 3 in Brockway Township, a few miles east of Holdingford.

Owner Steven Rosty was not aware that his barn was on fire and said only cattle and vehicles were stored in the barn. The cattle were able to get out safely on their own. The barn is a total loss along with a skid steer and snowmobiles.

The cause of the fire is not known.