Fire Damages Stearns County Home Saturday

SPRING HILL TOWNSHIP -- A Stearns County home was heavily damaged by a fire Saturday night.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the fire broke out after 11:00 p.m. at a home in the 36,000 block of County Road 14 in Spring Hill Township. A passerby noticed flames, called 911. The passerby also knocked on the doors to alert the residents, but no one was home.

The owners, Stanley and RuthAnn Heinen of Melrose, had recently bought the home and were planning on making renovations.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the damage is considered to be significant.