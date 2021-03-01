Fire Damages Stearns County Home Saturday
SPRING HILL TOWNSHIP -- A Stearns County home was heavily damaged by a fire Saturday night.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the fire broke out after 11:00 p.m. at a home in the 36,000 block of County Road 14 in Spring Hill Township. A passerby noticed flames, called 911. The passerby also knocked on the doors to alert the residents, but no one was home.
The owners, Stanley and RuthAnn Heinen of Melrose, had recently bought the home and were planning on making renovations.
The cause of the fire is unknown and the damage is considered to be significant.
LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today
These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [From: 25 ways you could be saving money today]