Fire Damages Home in Avon Township

AVON TOWNSHIP -- No one was hurt in a house fire in Avon Township Sunday night.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they got a call around 11:30 p.m. about a house fire in the 33000 block of Poverty Point Drive.

The homeowner, Nathan Hylla, said they were using the fireplace earlier in the evening. They woke up later to something falling and noticed flames near the ceiling and above the fireplace and heard crackling sounds.

The Avon Fire Department was called in to put out the flames.

Hylla told authorities the chimney had been cleaned in the last year.

It's unknown what caused the fire and there is no damage estimate.