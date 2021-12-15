Fire Crews Respond to St. Cloud Restaurant Storage Shed Fire

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities responded to a storage shed fire Tuesday night.

St. Cloud fire crews were called to 3950 2nd Street South just before 6:00 p.m.

Authorities say a small storage shed next to a restaurant containing patio furniture was on fire. The fire was contained to the shed and no damaged was done to the building.

The fire caused roughly $3,000 in damages and the cause of the fire is under investigation.