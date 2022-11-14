Fern C. Hansen, 86, St. Cloud

November 29, 1935 – November 14, 2022

Fern Caroline Hansen, age 86, St. Cloud, MN, went to join her husband, Verne, in the presence of their Lord and Savior, on Monday, November 14, 2022 at The Sanctuary at St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Friday, November 18, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Fern was born November 29, 1935 in Rice, MN to August and Elsie Mae (Stavrum) Scheel. On June 5, 1959 Fern was united in marriage to Wilfred “Verne” L. Hansen at Graham United Methodist Church, Rice, MN. She was employed as a well child care attendant for many years. Fern was a member of Discovery Church where she taught Sunday School. She enjoyed knitting booties, hats and scarves, sewing and working with ceramics. Fern loved animals, especially dogs, cats and hamsters. She also loved spending time with her granddaughter, Megan.

Survivors include her daughter, Bethany (Dennis) Murphy of St. Cloud, MN; son, Mark (Amy) Hansen of St. Joseph, MN; sister, Marion Ketcham of Goshen, IN; granddaughter, Megan Scott, several nieces and nephews, and her beloved kitty Susie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Verne on January 2, 2022, brother Wilbert “Willie” Scheel, sister Emma Bennett, and sister-in-law Gloria Scheel.