ST. PAUL – A federal jury convicted a Minneapolis man for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition after a shooting incident that took place in broad daylight.

Following a four-day trial, 33-year-old Johnnie Haynes was convicted of one count of possessing a firearm as a felon and one count of possessing ammunition as a felon.

According to the evidence presented at trial, on August 5, 2019, Minneapolis police officers responded to a shots-fired call at a gas station near Lowry Avenue and Logan Avenue North in Minneapolis. Officers found 11 discharged cartridge casings on the street in front of the gas station. Video surveillance footage showed Haynes interacting with two men inside the gas station. After leaving the gas station the two other men got in a vehicle and drove off. Minutes later, the two men circled the block in their vehicle and returned to the gas station. Haynes then began shooting at the vehicle as it drove off. A nearby business was in the line of Haynes’s gunfire and was struck by multiple rounds. Surveillance video footage from the business captured the bullets entering the building, causing employees to duck and take shelter.

Because Haynes has prior felony convictions in Hennepin County, he is prohibited under federal law from having guns or ammunition at any time. Haynes faces up to ten years in prison on each count.

