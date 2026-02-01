UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a January where we saw very warm temps in the first half of the month, followed by very cold temps for the second half of the month, what might be in store for us in February?

Get our free mobile app

The Climate Prediction Center has released its monthly outlook.

They say the eastern half of the United States, including all of Minnesota, should be colder than normal in February.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

In St. Cloud, the normal high at the beginning of the month is about 21 degrees, and by the end of the month, the normal high is about 30 degrees.

The Weather Channel is forecasting the temperatures to generally be above normal for the first two weeks in January, including several days where the highs could be above 30 degrees. So, there seems to be some disagreement about whether or not we'll be colder than normal.

As for precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center says the northern half of Minnesota could be a bit above average for snowfall, while the southern half could be closer to average.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

St. Cloud averages about 7.5 inches of snow in February.

Before Sunday's snowfall, St. Cloud had 27.8 inches of snow so far this season, which is 1.8 inches above normal. We only had 3.5 inches of snow in January, which was 5.3 inches below normal.