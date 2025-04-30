One Person Killed, Several Hurt in Seven Vehicle Pile-Up
MOUNDS VIEW (WJON News) -- Seven vehicles, including two semis, were involved in a crash in the north Twin Cities Metro on Tuesday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 10:00 a.m. on Southbound Interstate 35W in Mounds View.
Troopers say a merging conflict occurred that caused the chain reaction collision.
Sixty-seven-year-old Kirby Schwarzkopf of Brooklyn Park died in the crash.
Twenty-year-old Adrian Mejia of Minneapolis was taken to HCMC with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fifty-four-year-old Troy Pugsley of Hugo was taken to HCMC with non-life-threatening injuries.
Thirty-six-year-old Illyas Osman of Cordova, Tennessee, was taken to Unity Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
