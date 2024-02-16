Fatal Crash This Morning Near Arden Hills

ARDEN HILLS (WJON News) - A chain reaction crash led to the death of at least one person this morning in Arden Hills.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy Equinox SUV driven by 31-year-old Luis Tipantuna of Minneapolis was westbound on I-694 approaching Snelling Avenue. The vehicle moved quickly from the right lane to the left shoulder, over-corrected, and spun out.

A Chevy Malibu Sedan was entering westbound I-694 from Snelling Avenue when it was hit by the SUV, causing it to move sideways into the left lane of I-694 where a Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck, driven by 68-year-old Steve Silva of Sunnyside, Washington, was moving westbound as well. The semi crashed into the driver's side door of the car.



Authorities list this as a fatal crash, but the names and conditions of the car’s occupants are not available.

The driver of the SUV and the semi-truck were taken to Regions Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say alcohol was a factor in the crash.

