Update: Montrose Woman Killed in Wright County Crash

ROCKFORD -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released the names of the two people involved in a fiery crash in Wright County.

The 28-year-old driver, Angelena St. Denis of Montrose, died in the crash. A passenger, eight-year-old Jaylah St. Denis, was taken to North Memorial in Robbinsdale with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before midnight Sunday on Highway 55 near Rockford.

A Chevy Suburban was going east on the highway at Eaton Avenue Southeast when it went off the road and vaulted, catching on fire after coming to a rest against a sign.