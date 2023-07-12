Fatal Car Crash Wednesday in Rogers

ROGERS (WJON News) - Authorities have released more details about a fatal car crash on I-94 near Rogers Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 32-year-old Shawn Tregoning of Minneapolis was driving a Chevrolet Express Van at noon Wednesday on I-94 East when the van left the roadway into the left ditch and rolled several times near the exit for Highway 101 in Rogers.



No other vehicles were involved and Tregoning was not wearing a seatbelt.

