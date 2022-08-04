Fall Hunting Season Isn’t that Far off

We've reached the dog days of summer for fishing. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says it isn't too early to start preparing for the fall hunting season. The DNR announced their waterfowl hunting season dates which includes the early goose hunting season starting September 3 and going thru September 18. Schmitt says the state is in the 2nd year of a 3-year experimental teal season which runs September 3-7.

Schmitt says there are plenty of geese in Central Minnesota right now. He says the early goose season started in Minnesota in the late 1980s/early 1990s. Schmitt explains in his experience goose hunting is kind of feast or famine depending on if you get on the right field where they are eating but if you are on the other side of the fence, it can be tough. Schmitt says it is important to do some scouting and to understand where the geese are now is probably not where they are going to be on the opener due to changes in the whether or where food is now located.

Bear hunting in Minnesota starts in licensed zones September 1 and goes through October 16. Baiting for bears can begin as early as August 12. Schmitt says we do have bears in Central Minnesota but zones where bear hunting is permitted is north of the St. Cloud area.

In regards to fishing in August Glen says less people are fishing this time of year which isn't unusual. He says finding walleyes in the current conditions can be challenging but bass fishing can be real good right now. Schmitt looks forward to fall fishing which he says is the best time of year to fish.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.