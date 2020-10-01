Fall Colors Peaking Just North of St. Cloud [PODCAST]

Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes joined me on WJON today. Fall colors are out in full in some parts of the state. She says extreme northern Minnesota is past peak with some trees seeing leaves falling and looking bare. Alyssa says the St. Cloud area will be at peak within the next couple of weeks while the peak is currently in the Brainerd Lakes area and locations that are similar distance north of St. Cloud. Listen to our conversation below.

The full fall color report is available at exploreminnesota.com. Alyssa says the Governor's pheasant and deer opening events will likely not happen this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She says those hunting seasons will happen but the Governor's events will not.

Alyssa Hayes joins me every other Thursday at 8:15 a.m. on WJON.