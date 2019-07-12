Faith Stachovich, 96, Foley

December 24, 1922 - July 10, 2019

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life for Faith Stachovich, age 96 of Foley, will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul church in Gilman, MN. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:00 AM at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home. Faith passed away peacefully at her home July 10.

Faith was born December 24, 1922 in Foley to the late Louis and Anna (Pappenfus) Bass. She married Richard Stachovich, September 10, 1949 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Minneapolis. They lived in Minneapolis and then moved back to the Gilman area where her and her husband, Richard, farmed and raised their family. She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. She was a perpetual member of the Christian Mother’s Rosary Society. In her retirement years, she enjoyed spending time gardening, relaxing on her deck taking in the scenery of the family farm, and spending time with her children and many grandchildren. She cherished her faith and was always the go-to person to say an extra rosary if needed. Faith was truly loved. She was the center of strength and comfort to her family and will be deeply missed. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to, Centra Care Hospice.

She is survived by her sons and daughters, Richard (Kathy) of Oak Park, Larry (Kyle Rotter) of Minneapolis, Deb (Jim) Schmitz of Rice, Kathy (Mike) Spiczka of Foley, Joan (Guy) Drees of Chaska, Julie (Martin)Hanley of Foley, Kerry of Minneapolis, 22 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and brother-in-law, Marcel (Judy) Stachovich.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard on March 1, 1986, daughters, Lisa Stachovich and Kim Stachovich-Moulzolf, her brothers and sisters and her in-laws.