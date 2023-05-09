Faith E. Walters, 82, Waite Park

October 31, 1940 - May 6, 2023

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Faith E. Walters, age 82, of Waite Park, who passed away with family at her side, on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Susie Putzke will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday all at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Faith was born on October 31, 1940 to George and Ellen (Tungland) Hodnefield in Lakefield, Minnesota. She grew up on the family farm in Lakefield and graduated from Lakefield High School. She then attended Mankato State University earning a degree in Elementary Education. She began her teaching career in Hibbing and eventually moved to the St. Cloud area in District 742. She taught many students at North Junior High, Kennedy Elementary and most recently Discovery Community School, where she retired from in 1996. Faith then went on to work for Aria Communication in St. Cloud, retiring after almost 20 years of service.

Faith was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family, but most especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed attending hockey games, going out to eat, traveling to the ocean and casino, getting a manicure and pedicure and scrap booking. She will be remembered for her love of family and selflessness.

Faith is survived by her son, Dave (Dena) Walters; grandchildren, Brooke and Hayden; sister-in-law, Sandy Hodnefield; brother-in-law, Gene Kerwin; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dave Hodnefield; and sister, Ann Kerwin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.