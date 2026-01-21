Stay Warm This Weekend As Extreme Cold Grips The State

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We've been talking about it for several days, and now the extremely cold air is almost here.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Cold Warning for much of the state from 5:00 p.m. on Thursday through at least 11:00 a.m. on Friday.  Although there is a good chance that it may get extended into the weekend.

For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills of 40 to 50 below are expected.  The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

As of right now, the National Weather Service has an Extreme Cold Watch in place from late Friday morning through at least Saturday morning.  For the Extreme Cold Watch, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below possible.

Dress in layers, including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must go outside. Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

The normal high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is 20 degrees, the normal low is 2 degrees above.

