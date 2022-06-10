Exterior Work Being Done on Former Ace Bar Building in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- If you drive down East St. Germain Street in St. Cloud you're going to notice some exterior work being done on the former Ace Bar building.

Owner Bob Abel says he signed a contract with a contractor about a year ago, and they are doing the work now.

The new look to the outside of the building will be similar to Abel's East Gate properties across the street.

As for what might eventually move into the former Ace Bar, Abel says he doesn't have a contract signed yet for a lease on the property.

The Ace Bar closed in October of 2016 and Abel's RCA Companies bought it in November of that year. It has sat empty since then.