Explosion Levels Minneapolis Garage, Man Seriously Injured

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A New Year’s Day explosion and fire leveled one Minneapolis garage, set another one ablaze and sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Just after 11 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to reports of an explosion.

They found one garage fully ablaze from an apparent explosion and the neighboring garage also on fire.

A man was found in the back of his pickup parked near the debris of the garage that exploded.

Paramedics transported him to the hospital, where he was listed in serious condition. The cause of the fire is under investigation.