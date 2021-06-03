Explore Minnesota Offering an Ice Cream Punch Card [PODCAST]

Explore Minnesota is partnering with more than 100 ice cream shops in the state of Minnesota with their "Minnesota Scoop" promotion from now until August 1. Participating shops will promote their unique #OnlyinMN flavor and a punch card system to reward visitor exploration. These treats can be enjoyed all summer long by Minnesota travelers. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON today. She says area ice cream shops participating in Minnesota Scoop include Mr. Twisty in West St. Cloud, Jupiter Moon Ice Cream in St. Joseph, Fudgin Delicious in Sartell, Rock Creek Coffee House in Sauk Rapids, and Lindy Scoop in Little Falls.

Explore Minnesota has highlighted 43 highlighted ice cream stops. Learn more about Minnesota Scoop on the explore Minnesota website.

Longtime Explore Minnesota tourism director John Edman's final day with Explore Minnesota was Thursday. He served the state for 21 years and worked for 4 Governors from 3 different political parties.

Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joins me on WJON every other Thursday at 8:15 a.m. on WJON. Her next appearance will be Thursday June 17.

