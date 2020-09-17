Explore Minnesota; Fall Colors Report [PODCAST]

It is autumn in Minnesota and our trees and temperatures are sure indications. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON today. She says some parts of the state are further along into fall than others. Explore Minnesota has their fall color report out. Alyssa says Minnesota has a diverse state with colorful options to the northern part of the state now with other parts of the state expected to be few weeks away from peak color.

Autumn also means pumpkins, gourds and pumpkin spice. Alyssa, Jerry and I addressed the latest products that have a pumpkin spice option. Alyssa surprisingly knew and even had some of the newest pumpkin spice products.

Alyssa Hayes joins Jerry Carlson and I every other week at 8:15 a.m. Thursdays on WJON.