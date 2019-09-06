Experts Say Don’t Prune Trees and Shrubs in the Fall

ST. CLOUD -- With autumn on the way, you may be thinking about pruning your trees and shrubs as part of your fall cleanup chores. But, U-of-M Extension Educator Katie Drewitz says typically that isn't a good idea.

She says if you are pruning trees this time of year, you're not giving them much time to heal those wounds before winter. Drewitz says it's best to prune your trees in February or March.

As for shrubs, Drewitz says those are little more complicated depending on what you have in your yard.

She says they have a list of shrub pruning tips and types of shrubs available at the extension office, or you can call them at (320) 255-6169 for a personal consultation.