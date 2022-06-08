Everything You Need To Know About This Years St. Cloud Fireworks

It's hard to believe but our 4th of July Celebrations are under a month away, and this year we are going to have some fun. St. Clouds firework display will be one of the biggest in the state this year.

WILSON PARK

Make your plans to attend the fireworks fun at Wilson Park, and you'll enjoy music by the M-80s from 6:30 to 7 pm, followed by The Honeybadgers performing for you from 8 pm to10 pm with the Fireworks starting shortly after. Wilson Park is located just off Riverside Drive and also offers extra special seating for those in the military and their families. No reservations are needed. Just show your military ID upon arrival and you'll be seated in a special reserved section just for you. Just bring your chairs and enjoy the family fun.

ENJOY THE VIEW FROM THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

If you have a boat, you'll be able to enjoy the fireworks from the Mississippi River. Just watch for the marking Buoys and Public Safety Water Crafts to be directed to approved areas for viewing from the river.

HESTER PARK

I'll be headed to Hester Park for this year's fireworks display. It's close to my home and is a great place for families to enjoy the large park area. You could come for the whole day; walk the trails; have a picnic, and then stay for the food and beverage booths, and music from The St. Cloud Municipal Band from 8:30-10 pm. Hester Park is located between 9th and 12th street north in St. Cloud. Just a tip; I would suggest getting there early to find a parking spot close to the park. It fills up usually by about 2 in the afternoon.

