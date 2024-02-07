Every Show Announced At The Ledge In Waite Park In 2024 (So Far)

The Ledge Amphitheater will celebrate its fourth concert season in 2024. The amazing venue has been getting better and better as the years go on and they have already announced some amazing acts for 2024... with plenty more to follow!

BEACH BOYS - WEDNESDAY, JULY 10th

Mike Love brings his version of the Beach Boys back to Waite Park on July 10th after being one of the first bands to play the venue back in 2021. While he and Bruce Johnston may be the only long-time Beach Boys in the band at this point, they still put on an amazing performance full of songs you know and love.

Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, February 9th.

THREE DOG NIGHT AND LITTLE RIVER BAND - FRIDAY, JULY 19th

A pair of classic bands will join forces for a Friday night show in July. Three Dog Night made the Top 40 21 times from 1969-1975, including four number one hits. Original vocalist Danny Hutton still tours with the band.

Little River Band played a memorable show at the Liberty Block Party in 2022.

Tickets for the show start at $56 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.

JASON MRAZ AND THE SUPERBAND - SATURDAY, JULY 20th

"I'm Yours" hitmaker Jason Mraz was the venue's first show announced for 2024. He recently took second place on "Dancing With The Stars" and is bringing his "Mystical Magical Rhythmical Ride" tour to Waite Park this summer.

Tickets start at $60 and are available on Ticketmaster.

JEWEL AND MELISSA ETHERIDGE - THURSDAY, AUGUST 1st

Two Grammy-winning artists will team up for an August super-show at The Ledge.

Tickets start at $57 and go up to $980 for VIP Packages at Ticketmaster.