Everett John Lentner, 85, Foley, formerly of St. Cloud

December 28, 1933 - October 1, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, Minnesota for Everett John Lentner of Foley, Minnesota, formerly of St. Cloud, Minnesota, who passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Gardens of Foley Nursing Home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Fr. Gregory Lieser will officiate and inurnment will follow services at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Family and friends may call from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids and one hour before the service on Monday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Everett John (EJ) was born December 28, 1933 in Graham Township, Benton County, Minnesota to John and Theresa (Thueringer) Lentner. He married Kathryn Jurek on July 27, 1955 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, Brennyville, Minnesota. Everett was a long shoreman on the Edison Mariner. He then drove over the road semi for Fingerhut and independently for over 27 years and over a million miles. He also finished concrete floors for several years. He loved to attend their children’s and grandchildren’s events: graduations, weddings, baptisms, and other parties and celebrations. EJ and Kathryn provided for seven children raising them in a Catholic household. They helped each child get a good start to living on their own. He especially loved playing cards with family and friends. He was thrilled to play Texas Hold’em at any casino they passed. He looked forward to playing cards in Bowlus and with their close friend group. EJ threw a good horseshoe and could put down a cold beer or cocktail. Everett was a dreamer, not well educated, but self-educated and wanted the best for himself, Kathryn and family. He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Survivors include daughters and sons, Gary (Sue) of St. Cloud, Cyndie (Brad) Friedmann of Orlando, FL, Pam (Duane) Bleichner of Hillman, MN, RoxAnne (Scott) Orth of St. Cloud, Joe (Bonnie) of Ramsey, MN, Troy (Kathy) of Champlin, MN; 15 grandchildren, Courtney, Kate Rose, Carley, Louie, Abbey, Rocky, Tommie, McKenzie, Lee, Luke, Lenny, Blake, Brianna, Alyssa and Jenna; 13 great grandchildren; brothers, Ralph of Hillman and Jim of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Kathryn in 2011; son, Lindsey in 2011; brothers and sisters, Josephine Dejarlias, George, Clem, Al, Rose Zulkowsky, Delores Sowald, Margaret Werst, Norbert “Bud”, and Dorothy Tomporowski; grandsons, Matt Orth in 2012 and Travis Orth in 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Poor Clares Monastery in Sauk Rapids.

The Lentner family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to CentraCare Hospice Care Team and the Gardens of Foley Nursing Home for the excellent care that was given to EJ; with a special thank you to care providers Lorraine, Sarah and Stormy.