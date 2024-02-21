Everett F. Bullert, 87, Long Prairie

November 14, 1936 - February 20, 2024

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for Everett Bullert, 87, of Long Prairie who passed away on February 20, 2024, at the CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 3rd at Trinity Lutheran Church and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Everett Fred Bullert was born to Fred and Martha (Weerts) Bullert on November 14, 1936 in Brownton, MN. He was baptized as an infant and was confirmed in his faith in April 1951 at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, MN. Everett graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1955, participating in football, basketball, and track and field. He continued his education at Saint Cloud State University (SCSU), earning degrees in Science, Physical Education and Coaching. He played four years of football at SCSU and was a captain of the team his senior year.

On August 20, 1960, Everett was united in marriage to Ruby Sander at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. The couple moved to Long Prairie in 1963, where Everett continued his 35-year teaching career both in junior and senior high school science. He also coached football, boys’ basketball and track and field for many years.

Everett was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was a Church Elder and Treasurer for many years, and also volunteered as a Sunday School Youth Teacher. Everett was very active in the Long Prairie Lions Club, serving as Treasurer for several years. He was awarded many commendations for his commitment to serving with the Lions for 30 years.

Everett had many interests and hobbies, including fishing, hunting, sports, and playing cards. His retired-teacher-friends enjoyed daily Buck Euchre card games at Burger King for many years. He also delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. Everett loved spending time with his wife, children, nine grandchildren, friends and beloved pet dogs. After his wife, Ruby, passed away in 2005, Everett moved from his home in town to his home on Lake Charlotte. He looked forward to the many family gatherings at his Lake Charlotte home. In December 2022, Everett moved to Meadow Place Assisted Living / Memory Care in Long Prairie, where he enjoyed meeting new friends and becoming involved in some new activities.

Everett is survived by his three children, Dan (Marie) Bullert of Elk River, Steve (Annie) Bullert of North Oaks, and Karen (Cliff) Adel of Cannon Falls; grandchildren Kala (David) Gray, Erika (Matt) Carrier, Grant (Amanda) Bullert, Cameron Adel, Madison (Damian) Kaley, Mitchell, Aveline, Gabrielle and Sasha Bullert; great-grandchildren Amelia, Lydia and Henry Gray; sister Leatrice (Max) Ziwisky of Princeton; sisters-in-law Ann Bullert Hanson of Annandale and Hazel Sitz of Hutchinson; 8 nephews and 5 nieces and their families.

Everett is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruby; brothers Waldemar, Gilbert and Charles; sister Marlene Thompson; brothers-in-law Donald Sitz and Eugene Thompson; sisters-in-law Barb Bullert and Lucile Sander; and special friend Joan Faust.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Meadow Place Assisted Living, CentraCare Hospice and CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie for their compassionate care of Everett.

Blessed be his memory.