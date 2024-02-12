Evelyn H. Olson, 97, St. Cloud

January 25, 1927 - February 8, 2024

attachment-Evelyn Olson loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Lower Church, for Evelyn H. Olson, 97, of St. Cloud, who died February 8, 2024 at St. Benedict’s Center in St. Cloud. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Evelyn was born on January 25, 1927 in Avon, Minnesota to Ambrose and Veronica (Luckroth) Heurung. She was briefly employed as a secretary at the VA Medical Center where she met Robert S. Olson. They married on April 28, 1947 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon. They lived in Northport Long Island, Brooklyn and the Bronx, New York. They returned to the St. Cloud area after Bob’s retirement.

Evelyn enjoyed spending time at their cabin on Grand Lake, reading and taking art classes.

She is survived by her son, Joseph of St. Cloud; and siblings, Erma Kuehn, Virginia Fritz, Joan (Steve) Kurilla, Harvey (Sally) Heurung, Donald (Marge) Heurung and Robert (Jane) Heurung; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob in 2012; brothers, Red (Roma) and Francis (Elaine) Heurung; brothers–in-law, Robert Kuehn and Kenneth Fritz; and nephew, Christopher Kurilla.