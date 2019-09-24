Evelyn “Evie” C. Fischbach, 90, Paynesville

August 20, 1929 - September 19, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church for Evelyn “Evie” C. Fischbach, age 90, of Paynesville who passed on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Koronis Manor in Paynesville. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday all at the St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville.

Evelyn was born on August 20, 1929 in New Munich, Minnesota to Aloys and Rose (Klasen) Hoppe. She was united in marriage to Jerry Fischbach on October 24, 1950. Five girls and one boy were born to this union. In 1967 Jerry purchased the Coast to Coast Store with his brother Nick. She worked at the store through the loss of Jerry in 1974. Evie married Nicholas Fischbach on December 26, 1975. She cleaned homes for 20 years and volunteered at Koronis Manor nine years with hair care and church services. Evie was a member of Christian Women, Hospital Auxiliary, and the Catholic Order of Foresters in Freeport.

She is survived by her children, Beverly (Paul) Aas of Paynesville, Debbie (Dennis) Welle of Weslaco, TX, Cheryl (Auggie) Fischbach of Shoreview, Bonnie (Dean) Schmidt of Paynesville, Lisa (Rick) Hegg of Grove City and Daryl (Denise) Fischbach of Eden Valley; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; brothers, Elmer (Karen) Hoppe, Ronnie (Jan) Hoppe; sisters, Dorothy (Dick) Hollenkamp, Ruth (Mark) Dundon; sisters-in-law, Val Hoppe, Doris Hess, Arlene Raeker; and many nieces and nephews.

Evie was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Jerry and Nick; brothers Edwin, Herbie, Danny and sisters, Judy Hoppe and Rita Fischbach.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Koronis Manor and Heartland Hospice for the all the care given to Evie during her stay.