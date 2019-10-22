Evelyn E. Sorci, 94, Sartell formerly of St. Cloud

Died October 18, 2019

Evelyn E. Sorci, age 94, of Sartell formerly of St. Cloud, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 leaving Country Manor Health Care Center to go and be with Jesus

Private family services will be held.

Survivors include her daughters, Mary (Tom) Kalusche of St. Cloud, MN; Lisa (Jacob) Trammell of St. Cloud, MN; Jule (Jules) Zimmer of Princeton, MN; and Stacy (Alan) Clitty of Sartell, MN; his grandchildren Amber (Scott) Eisenschenk, Jesse (Amy) Zimmer, Jonathan (Jolene) Zimmer, Angela (Davy) Nitsch, Jordan Clitty, and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Amedeo Sorci and grandson, John Kalusche.