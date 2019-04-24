Evelyn E. Christle, 100, Sartell

March 24, 1918 – February 28, 2019

Evelyn Elaine Christle, age 100, Sartell, MN, died Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Edgewood Assisted Living, Sartell, MN.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Royalton, MN.

Evelyn was born March 24, 1918 in Culdrum Township, Minnesota to Daniel and Clara (Edden) Campbell. She graduated from Swanville High School in 1935. Evelyn was united in marriage to James L. Christle on June 30, 1943 at the Congregational Church in Little Falls, MN. After high school she was employed as a dental assistant, during World War II she was an inspector of tracer artillery at Federal Cartridge of St. Paul, MN, and later was a dental assistant in San Pedro, CA. Evelyn was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church of St. Cloud and a former member of Grace Episcopal Church in Royalton where she had been a member of the Women’s Guild. She also was a member of Royalton Womans Club, Royalton PTA and St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622 Auxiliary. Evelyn enjoyed photography, traveling, cards, and particularly loved birds and her pets.

Survivors include her daughter, Julie (Ed Stubblefield) Christle of Plymouth, MN; sons, Steven Christle of Royalton, MN; and William Christle of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren, David Christle and Amy Barthel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James on May 11, 1985, brothers Howard and Leland Campbell, and sisters Dorothy Eilers and Mabel Drager.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Angelina Ausban and the staff at CentraCare Health Plaza Internal Medicine, the staff at CentraCare Hospice and Edgewood Assisted Living and Memory Care for their compassionate care.