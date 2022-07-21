Eva Mae Watkins, 90, Sartell, formerly of Bloomington

May 15, 1932 - July 20, 2022

Eva Mae Watkins, age 90, of Sartell, MN formerly of Bloomington, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Country Manor Senior Community, Sartell, MN.

A Private family Funeral service will be held at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens in Burnsville, MN at a later date. Funeral arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Eva was born on May 15, 1932 in Platteville, WI to Richard and Wilhelmina (Schilling) Rawson. After graduating High School in 1950, Eva attended Bible School at Metropolitan Church Association in Waukesha, WI. On October 7, 1961 Eva was united in marriage to Charles Dean Watkins in Minneapolis, MN. The couple made their home in Minneapolis, MN. She was a member of The First Church of The Nazarene in Minneapolis, MN, where she also served as church pianist and taught Kindergarten Sunday School for many years. Eva enjoyed collecting antiques, singing with her sisters, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Eva is survived by her husband, of 60 years, Charles Watkins of Sartell, MN; son, Dean (Beth) Watkins of Sauk Rapids, MN; daughter, Dawn Watkins of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Karris, Ryan, and Anna Watkins, and sister, Ruth Holmquist of Willmar, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, and 5 sisters.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Country Manor Spiritual Care or CentraCare Home Health and Hospice.