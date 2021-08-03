Eunice Cross, 89, Foley

May 28, 1932 - August 3, 2012

Eunice Cross, age 89 of Foley, passed away after a brief illness on August 3, 2012 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 7, 2021 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Saturday. Parish Prayer services will be at 6:00 PM Friday evening at the funeral home. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Eunice Delilah Cross was born at her family home May 28, 1932, to William and Elizabeth (Dzuik) Latterell. She graduated from Foley Senior High School, class of 1950. Eunice married her high school sweet heart, Alan Viking Cross, on February 13th, 1951. Alan was in the Navy and was stationed at Lakehurst, New Jersey, for several years. Upon returning to Foley, she pursued an education with St. Cloud State University, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in elementary education in 1956. She later continued her studies with the school, earning a Master of Science in elementary education in 1964.

With 40 years of professional experience, Eunice was chair of the chapter I department at Independent District 51 from 1986 to 1998. In addition to her primary role, she was a chapter I teacher with the district from 1985 to 1998 and a sixth-grade teacher from 1966 to 1985. From 1964 to 1966, she was first grade teacher, having been a fourth-grade teacher since 1960. Earlier in her career, she was a rural schoolteacher with District Common School 51 from 1958 to 1959.

Throughout her career, Eunice has been recognized for her contributions. Foley District 51 named her Teacher of the Year, and she was the recipient of the Leadership in Education Excellence Award from Central Minnesota Education Research. She has been featured in numerous honors publications, including multiple editions of Who’s Who in America, Who’s Who in the World, and Who’s Who of American Women.

Eunice loved to travel and enjoyed learning something new every day. She volunteered at the local library as well as The Cross Center in Foley. She especially loved doting on her youngest grandson, Majade Cross.

Eunice is survived by brothers Tom Latterell and Jim Latterell of Foley; children Carol Cross-Volp (Larry Koeneke), Maple Grove; Mari (Mark) Sikorski, Eden Prairie; Elizabeth ‘Betsy” (Scott) Kaercher, Blaine; Jon (Linda) Cross, Foley; Catherine (Ken) Garmany, Ladera Ranch, CA, 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Alan Viking Cross in 2016, son Michael Alan Cross; two sons-in-law Nicholas Watercott and Michael Reimann and granddaughter Dana Koeneke.

Eunice truly had hundreds of children; being an educator for 40-plus years, she would oftentimes find herself stopped on the street talking to one of her students from years past. She put love into her teaching, her family, and her daily life! We celebrate her beauty!

In lieu of flowers (although Eunice loved flowers), please consider making a contribution to:

The Cross Center of Benton Co, MN

150 Fourth Ave.

P.O. Box 205

Foley, MN 56329

320-968-7012