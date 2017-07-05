Eugene A. “Gene” Stommes, 83, St. Cloud
August 13, 1933 - July 3, 2017
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, July 10th, at 10:30 AM at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Eugene A. “Gene” Stommes, age 83, of St. Cloud, who died on Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Leroy Scheierl and Rev. Greg Lieser will concelebrate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday between 4:00-7:00 PM at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and on Monday after 9:00 AM at the Church.
Gene was born August 13th, 1933 in St. Nicholas to John and Mary (Dockendorf) Stommes. He married Leora E. Gertken on June 20th, 1956 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. Gene served in the US Army in Germany in the Military Police from 1956-1958. He was employed by Frigidaire for 43 years retiring February 29th, 1996. Gene was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Legion of Mary, Knights of Columbus Council #5548, Eagles Aerie # 622, Crosiar Apostolates, Waite Park American Legion Post 428, and International Machinists Union #623.
Gene had a great smile and was a gentle soul. His hobbies included playing the organ, fishing, playing cards, making rosaries, and an occasional casino trip. He was a volunteer at St. Benedict’s Center. Gene sang in the choir at St. Peters. The most important in Gene’s life was his Faith, and love of his family, particularly his wife Leora of 61 years.
Survivors include his wife, Leora, children, Ruth and her husband Kurt Hunstiger, Sauk Rapids, Renee and her husband Harvey Jarnot, St. Cloud, and Raymond and his wife Barbara Stommes, St. Cloud, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, sister and brothers, Margaret Torborg, Richmond, Ervin Stommes, Cold Spring, Elmer Stommes, Eden Valley, Roman Stommes, Cold Spring, Jerome Stommes, Cold Spring and John Stommes, St. Cloud
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Marie Kuechle and brothers, Alois and Alfred Stommes.
Memorials are preferred.
The family would especially like to thank the staffs at the fifth floor Medical/Oncology Unit at the St. Cloud Hospital and the Coborn Cancer Center.