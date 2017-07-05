Eugene A. “Gene” Stommes, 83, St. Cloud

August 13, 1933 - July 3, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, July 10th, at 10:30 AM at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Eugene A. “Gene” Stommes, age 83, of St. Cloud, who died on Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Leroy Scheierl and Rev. Greg Lieser will concelebrate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday between 4:00-7:00 PM at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and on Monday after 9:00 AM at the Church.

Gene was born August 13th, 1933 in St. Nicholas to John and Mary (Dockendorf) Stommes. He married Leora E. Gertken on June 20th, 1956 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. Gene served in the US Army in Germany in the Military Police from 1956-1958. He was employed by Frigidaire for 43 years retiring February 29th, 1996. Gene was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Legion of Mary, Knights of Columbus Council #5548, Eagles Aerie # 622, Crosiar Apostolates, Waite Park American Legion Post 428, and International Machinists Union #623.