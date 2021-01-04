Esther Marie Solorz, 93, Sartell

December 15, 1927 – December 30, 2020

The Mass of Christian Burial for Esther Marie Solorz will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 5 at the Church of All Saints – St. Hedwig’s in Holdingford. Visitation will be held for family and close friends one hour prior to the Mass from 10-11 AM. Esther passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 30 at the Edgewood Home in Sartell. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Carlin Funeral Homes.

Esther was born on December 15, 1927 in St. Paul, the daughter of August and Bernice (Kruzski) Robotnik. She was united in marriage to Theophil ‘Theo’ Solorz on May 15, 1948 in St. Paul and their union was blessed with two daughters. Esther and Theo shared nearly 40 years of faith and dedication until Theo’s passing in December of 1987.

Esther will always be remembered by her children Susan (William) Supan of St. Joseph, Charolette (Daniel) Huls of Holdingford; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family and close family friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Theo Solorz; parents, August and Bernice Robotnik; sisters, Lilian Olsen, Wilma Robotnik, Florence Mottl, Dolores Jaworski; brothers, Roy, Henry, Jerome, Thomas, Lawrence and James, Robotnik; as well as her special friend and companion, Larry Jensen.