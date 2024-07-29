Esther M. Britz, 92, Buckman

April 6, 1932 - July 27, 2024

Esther (Jamma) Britz, 92-year-old resident of Buckman, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at the Horizon Health Assisted Living facility in Pierz.

Time for visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with prayers by the Christian Mothers recited at 4:00p.m., and Wednesday, July 31 from 9:00 to 10:30 am. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31 at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Father Ken Popp officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. To celebrate Esther's life, the family asks attendants to wear bright, joyful colors.

Along with a younger sibling, Donald, Esther was born on a farm northwest of Pierz, Minnesota, on April 6, 1932, to Rose (Konen) and Edward Jamma. She attended a country school near home through 8th grade and was named Miss Pierz by the Commercial Club and was a member of the homecoming royalty before graduating from Little Falls High School in 1950. After working one year for Honeywell in Minneapolis, she returned home for her wedding and the start of her family.

Esther married her husband, Herb, on June 26, 1951, and they were married for nearly 68 years when he passed in April 2019. She loved music – especially the music of Lawrence Welk and Daniel O’Donnell, dancing, birds, ceramic classes, flowers, crafts, collectibles, casinos, and especially time spent with her children and the grandchildren. Friends and relatives marveled how, on short notice, she could pull together a multi-course meal from nearly empty cupboards. She and Herb also treasured memories made with family and friends at their cabin on Lake Edward near Merrifield.

As owners of the former Britz Market in Buckman, Esther spent countless hours working at the store and preparing and delivering complimentary holiday baskets to the widows, widowers, priests, and nuns in the village. Affectionately known as the village’s “Blonde Bomber” and the “Queen of Buckman”, her countless friends will remember her as a kind, fun-loving person who enjoyed off-color humor, and liked to decorate and dress up for holidays like Halloween, or as Mrs. Santa for Christmas when she and Santa (Ron Kahl) visited local nursing homes. She never missed an opportunity to decorate her home inside and out for holidays! She was active in the Christian Mothers of St. Michael’s Church for more than 50 years.

Esther likely holds the world’s record as the recipient of the most junk mail due to her eternal optimism of winning the lottery or Publisher’s Clearinghouse. Her years on the Buckman village council provided the opportunity to advocate for park maintenance, street decorating, and yard appearance. She spent many hours accumulating and documenting the history of the village for a 2010 book written by former resident, Horst Hanneken.

She is survived by daughter, Cindy (Bob) Lochner of Buckman; sons: Ron (Gail) of Blaine, John of rural Buckman, Arlin of Brainerd, and Wayne (Ann) of Sauk Rapids. Other survivors include the sister she never had -- cousin, Shirley Wiatrak of Minneapolis; brothers-in-law, Harvey (Mary) Britz of Buckman and Percy Dubbin of Maple Grove; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Survivors also include special friends Arlene Scholl Spiczka and Barb Barry.

She was preceded in death by husband, Herb; son, Jim; parents, Ed and Rose Jamma; brother, Don; and daughter-in-law, Carmen Britz.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Harmony House in Pierz, St. Croix Hospice, and the staff at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Home for arrangements.